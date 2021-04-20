Pérez Art Museum Miami
1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
| +1 305-375-3000
Photo by Armando Manny
More info
Fri - Tue 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 9pm
A Must-See for Art Lovers in MiamiThe intimate Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) opened its doors off Biscayne Boulevard in December 2013, offering world-class exhibitions, outdoor sculptures, and spaces for art, relaxation, and dining. Prior to entering the three-story building, you meander along a walkway past cruise ships and several acres of meadows, before coming face-to-face with the striking vertical greenery of the Hanging Gardens, designed by Patrick Blanc. The thought-provoking exhibitions often skew political, with a focus on international 20th- and 21st-century art. The very natty gift shop, located on the ground floor, is also worth exploring, with items like robots and unusual objects for the home. In 2017, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science opened next door.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Perez Art Museum, Miami
The Perez Art Museum Miami(PAMM)in downtown includes stunning pieces of art from the local community and world-famous artists. Creative architect Herzog & de Meuron designed the exterior of the 29-acre museum campus. PAMM was granted over $40 million by developer Jorge Perez. Highlights include a 1967 painting by Faith Ringgold, a piece from 1975 by Al Loving and a 2009 photograph from Xaviera Simmons. The LEED-certified building sits alongside the Frost Museum of Science, creating a space for culture and discovery downtown. The exhibitions are always changing. It's worth visiting to view the structure along and to dine at Verde restaurant.