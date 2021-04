Free Samples at Pepper Palace

Pepper Palace is home to more than 1,000 hot sauces, including the Hottest Sauce In The Universe: The 2nd Dimension. You can try the extremely spicy sauce for free as long as you're over 18 and sign a waiver. Moreover, Pepper Palace features a tasting bar where you can enjoy free samples of hot sauces, butters, salsas, jams, dips, and more. It's a fun and budget-friendly way to experience New Orleans ' spicy offerings.