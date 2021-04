Pepe Food Truck

Renowned chef Jose Andres's first food truck unleashes with a variety of his favorite flauta sandwiches he grew up eating in his native Spain . Options include pork with roasted peppers, fried chicken breast, Serrano ham and Manchego cheese, and the $20 Iberico pork stuffed in a freshly baked thin baguette. Or skip straight to dessert for a chocolate and hazelnut ice cream flauta.