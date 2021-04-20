Pedro's Tacos
2313 S El Camino Real
| +1 949-498-5904
Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm
Iconic Fish Tacos in San ClementeMy taco crawl down the coast of California culminated in San Clemente, not far from where I grew up. Famous for their fish tacos, and potato, bean, and cheese burritos, Pedro’s is a hometown favorite of mine. Fortunately, my return to Pedro’s resulted in satisfaction and not just a fond memory.
Their “Famous Fish Taco” is still a delicious mélange of battered and fried cod, cabbage, salsa and dressing, just as I remember it. A little bit of spicy hot sauce will make this fish taco a standout. The cabbage is plentiful, making the taco crunchy and substantial. For the meat lovers—the carne asada taco is a good alternative. But, Pedro’s purists will claim that the fish taco is your best bet. Forget any reservations about the packets of hot sauce—they are not by any means authentic Mexican salsa, but they are just enough vinegar and spice to enhance your food.
Pedro’s is strictly cash only, has a drive through, and a walk up window. There is one bench that provides limited seating. Otherwise, it’s an order to go or enjoy in the car type of joint. You’ll see plenty of SUVs with surfboards racked on top stopping by for some late-afternoon grub. Don’t be concerned if the line looks long—service is fast.
The Famous Fish, carne asada, and grilled chicken tacos all go for $2.59 each.
