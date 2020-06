Pearl Harbor

While in Oahu we had to pay a visit to Pearl Harbour, when we got there it was late afternoon, the site closes at 4:30 PM, so make sure you arrive early if you want to see all or some of the sites. We wanted to go to the memorial and where lucky to get on standby and got in for free, the visit starts with a short movie that explains the events that happened that faithfull day in American history, prepare to be moved to tears as you see actual footage of the events, you can only feel an inmense emotion and gratfullness to be part of this great nation, free to be, thanks to all the people that have fought for our rights. Once the movie ends, you continue to the dock and get on a boat for a short ride to the memorial, which sits over the USS ARIZONA , there you will walk around and at the end of the memorial you will find the names of all the service man and women that perish that day. It is a site not to be missed.