Pearl Harbor

Aviator's Delight

Visit historic Ford Island for a taste of aviation history! Hangar 37 exhibits vintage aircraft, and they even have combat flight simulators if want a more hands-on experience. In Hangar 79 (my favorite), you can view numerous aircraft in varying stages of restoration, and you can even go inside some of the jets and helicopters. The best part of the experience is the many military Veterans who guide tours and hang out in the hangars. Hearing their personal stories and chatting about flying and the mechanics of different aircraft adds a meaningful and unique touch to the aviation museum experience! Unlike many of the attractions on Oahu, the Pacific Aviation Museum never feels too crowded, so take a day to see the planes and meet the heroes that made history!