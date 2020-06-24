Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Coconut Waikiki Hotel

450 Lewers St, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Website
| +1 808-923-8828
Coconut Waikiki Hotel Honolulu Hawaii United States
Coconut Waikiki Hotel Honolulu Hawaii United States
Coconut Waikiki Hotel Honolulu Hawaii United States
Coconut Waikiki Hotel Honolulu Hawaii United States

Coconut Waikiki Hotel

A few blocks up from the beach, the Coconut Waikiki is a bright and cheery budget-minded boutique hotel. The rooms are plenty roomy (197 to 265 square feet for the standard quarters; up to 1,200 square feet for the largest suites), and all have kitchenettes and private lanais. The look is fresh and modern, with light wood, white linens, and pops of color in armchairs and pillows. Amenities are minimal (no restaurant, no bar, and a teeny pool), but there’s free, speedy Wi-Fi, DIY laundry (for a fee), and, every morning, friendly international guests gathering in the lobby to toast their own waffles at the complimentary continental breakfast.
By Deborah Dunn , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer
13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories
Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories