Pint + Jigger

1936 S King St
Website
| +1 808-744-9593
Hawaiian Cocktails without the Umbrellas Honolulu Hawaii United States

More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 2am
Mon - Thur 4:30pm - 12am
Fri 4:30pm - 2am

Cocktails in Hawaii are likely to evoke tiny umbrellas, wedges of pineapple, and unnatural-colored liquid. Honolulu bar Pint + Jigger takes a different tack, mixing up cocktails like the Smoking Gun margarita, with smoked macadamia nut simple syrup and aged tequila. They also have an extensive whiskey list, nearly two dozen beers on tap, and another 40 in bottle, representing both local microbrews and globally known favorites.

The gastropub menu is also a standout, serving many bar food classics like burgers and fish-and-chips made in-house, with suggested cocktail and beer pairings.


By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

