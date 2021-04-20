Pint + Jigger
1936 S King St
| +1 808-744-9593
More info
Sat, Sun 8am - 2am
Mon - Thur 4:30pm - 12am
Fri 4:30pm - 2am
Hawaiian Cocktails without the UmbrellasCocktails in Hawaii are likely to evoke tiny umbrellas, wedges of pineapple, and unnatural-colored liquid. Honolulu bar Pint + Jigger takes a different tack, mixing up cocktails like the Smoking Gun margarita, with smoked macadamia nut simple syrup and aged tequila. They also have an extensive whiskey list, nearly two dozen beers on tap, and another 40 in bottle, representing both local microbrews and globally known favorites.
The gastropub menu is also a standout, serving many bar food classics like burgers and fish-and-chips made in-house, with suggested cocktail and beer pairings.