The Halekulani occupies prime real estate along Honolulu’s Waikiki Beach, yet feels a world away thanks to its serene decor, refined service, and uninterrupted views of the ocean, skyline, and Diamond Head. It’s a one-stop-shop for weddings, with a notable spa for bridal party primping; a breezy restaurant popular for farewell brunches; and even an in-house florist and pastry shop. Ceremonies take place in the Garden Courtyard or on the oceanside Kawehewehe Lawn, while elegant ballrooms and a glass-enclosed terrace—decorated with island-fresh flowers, of course—are top reception locations. On the Big Island, the 252-room Mauna Kea resort founded by Laurance S. Rockefeller woos guests with an idyllic setting on white-sand Kauna'oa Beach. Wedding guests can take a swing at the 11-court tennis club or the Robert Trent Jones-designed golf course; learn about Hawaiian culture in a lei making or hula class; and browse the 1,600 piece-strong collection of Pacific and Asia art gathered by Rockefeller. The golf course's third tee—set high on an ancient lava bluff—is the most popular ceremony spot, followed by a choice of lawns, gardens, and terraces with equally memorable views.