Surfjack Hotel

This fun, funky hotel in Waikīkī pays homage the area's 1960s scene with mid-century decor and carefully curated local art. It anchors around an oval pool, where period films screen, often against a background of live music or a DJ spinning albums. The scene could easily be too much, but deftly hits all the right notes, from the Hawaii Potters' Guild bowls to the custom Tori Richards-print banquette cushions. Superstar chef Ed Kenney—a four-time James Beard semifinalist—serves elevated home cooking that draws upon the best of local farms and sustainably caught seafood at his poolside restaurant Mahina & Sun's. Guests can rent books, board games and cruiser bicycles to really double-down on the beach-blanket-bingo vibe.