The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club

Hawaii’s freewheeling ‘60s surfer vibe lives on at the Surfjack, a new boutique hotel in Waikiki. Guests get to revel in that spirit and heritage, thanks to historical touches like mid-century-inspired, handcrafted coffee tables and artwork from locals. Surfjack’s collaborators include Michele Jaime (for the interiors), Wooden Wave, Matthew Tapia, and other artists affiliated with Lana Lane Studios. The swim club puts a new-school twist on the old-school dive bar and hosts poolside films and talk story sessions with visiting artists, musicians, filmmakers and chefs. Whimsical typography on the pool’s floor reads: Wish you were here! Our feelings precisely.