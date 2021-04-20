Surfjack Hotel
412 Lewers St, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Photo courtesy of Surfjack Hotel
Surfjack HotelThe 112-room Surfjack Hotel channels 1960’s Hawaii, with vintage upholstery on the headboards, reed ceilings, and midcentury modern furnishings. The onsite Swim Club, with its outdoor pool bar, hosts music events and movie nights. Don’t miss a meal at Mahina & Sun from celebrated Honolulu-born chef Ed Kenney, whose menu showcases island cuisine and ingredients, or a trip to the Olive & Oliver boutique, whose clothing and accessories line are inspired by Hawaiian culture.
almost 5 years ago
The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club
Hawaii’s freewheeling ‘60s surfer vibe lives on at the Surfjack, a new boutique hotel in Waikiki. Guests get to revel in that spirit and heritage, thanks to historical touches like mid-century-inspired, handcrafted coffee tables and artwork from locals. Surfjack’s collaborators include Michele Jaime (for the interiors), Wooden Wave, Matthew Tapia, and other artists affiliated with Lana Lane Studios. The swim club puts a new-school twist on the old-school dive bar and hosts poolside films and talk story sessions with visiting artists, musicians, filmmakers and chefs. Whimsical typography on the pool’s floor reads: Wish you were here! Our feelings precisely.
over 3 years ago
Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club
This fun, funky hotel in Waikīkī pays homage the area's 1960s scene with mid-century decor and carefully curated local art. It anchors around an oval pool, where period films screen, often against a background of live music or a DJ spinning albums. The scene could easily be too much, but deftly hits all the right notes, from the Hawaii Potters' Guild bowls to the custom Tori Richards-print banquette cushions. Superstar chef Ed Kenney—a four-time James Beard semifinalist—serves elevated home cooking that draws upon the best of local farms and sustainably caught seafood at his poolside restaurant Mahina & Sun's. Guests can rent books, board games and cruiser bicycles to really double-down on the beach-blanket-bingo vibe.