Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa

Aulani Disney Resort Is Not Just For Kids

I will admit that I was a little apprehensive to stay at what I thought was a kids-centric property. After all it is a Disney Resort. But finally the "kid" curiosity in me won out and I was off to Oahu. If you are not familiar with this ocean-front property in the Ko Olina resort area; it is on the west side of the island not in Waikiki. And the west side is sunny, very sunny; when I was there the temp hovered around 89 degrees F. A swim in the Wailana Pool, a float down the Waikolohe Stream or a snorkel at the Rainbow Reef were just the thing to cool down. There is a lot offered here. And yes there are kids here. They have "Aunty's Beach House" a kids-only day program housed in a place that feels like you stepped back to your tutu's (grandparent) house if you were lucky enough to grow up in Hawaii like I did. There are also plenty of quiet spots where adults can relax. I loved the Olelo Room patio featuring live Hawaiian music by local luminaries in Hawaiian music like Jerry Santos and Tony Conjugacion. This is the real deal folks. And the Mai Tai is really great. The word "olelo" means language and here the servers and bartenders will teach you Hawaiian words for anything you ask. My room had a peaceful ocean view to the west of the coastline towards Nanakuli. I could have remained on the lanai all day looking out but there are restaurants, cultural programs, docent tours, artwork everywhere, a beach to walk, and a spa to explore. Mickey and I have come a long way together from the days of the Mickey Mouse Club on the TV. . Come to Aulani, to relax and re-discover your inner child, adults will love it too.