Paxton Gate

824 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Website
| +1 415-824-1872
Shop for Natural Oddities at Paxton Gate in San Francisco San Francisco California United States
Oddities at Paxton Gate San Francisco California United States
The back garden of Paxton's Gate San Francisco California United States
Curiosities & Oddities San Francisco California United States

Sun - Sat 10am - 9pm

Shop for Natural Oddities at Paxton Gate in San Francisco

Stepping into Paxton Gate is like entering a wonderland. What began as a small store in an alley off Market Street in 1992 has since grown into their location on Valencia Street, a mecca for those interested in the oddities of the natural world. The stock of gardening merchandise, taxidermy (all sourced ethically), antique and vintage furniture, jewelry, books, and home décor would take hours to go through, and you’re more than welcome to stay as long as you like. Have kids with you or looking to buy a present for one? Visit Paxton Gate’s Curiosities for Kids down the block, where they believe that fun for children doesn’t have to involve a screen. And if you’re looking for designers and craftsmen for an indoor or outdoor space, look no further than Paxton Gate Design/Build, which has worked on residential and commercial spaces around San Francisco including Flour + Water, Central Kitchen & Salumeria, and the Third Rail. Paxton Gate is open Sundays through Wednesdays from 11 am to 7 pm and Thursdays through Fridays from 11 am to 8 pm.
By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

Allison Murray
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Oddities at Paxton Gate

Paxton Gate is the kind of strange shopping experience that is unique to San Francisco. The collection feels as though it were curated by a team of neo-gothic apothecaries, exotic florists, steampunk jewelers, and eccentric taxidermists. I tend to take home vintage lithographs and locally crafted accessories, but often times I'll pop-in to browse the oddities. A trip here will satisfy curiosities you didn't even know you had.
Tara Guertin
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

The back garden of Paxton's Gate

This is one of my favorite shops in San Francisco. It is full of all sorts of curiosities and funky plants and located down in the mission. I could spend hours in the place.
Clare Olivares
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Curiosities & Oddities

Paxton Gate is a must see if you're in San Francisco's Mission district. This small shop is a trip! Plenty of natural wonders and odd stuff. Does mom need a raccoon skull for her birthday? You'll find it here! Animal skulls & skeletons, seashells, insects, fossils, minerals, scientific equipment, weird plants, taxidermy...the list goes on and on. A visual treat to explore. Don't miss the back garden — just lovely. Down the street you'll find the sister store, Paxton Gate's Curiosities for Kids. Take the whole family and enjoy the looks of amazement on their faces.

