Shop for Natural Oddities at Paxton Gate in San Francisco

Stepping into Paxton Gate is like entering a wonderland. What began as a small store in an alley off Market Street in 1992 has since grown into their location on Valencia Street, a mecca for those interested in the oddities of the natural world. The stock of gardening merchandise, taxidermy (all sourced ethically), antique and vintage furniture, jewelry, books, and home décor would take hours to go through, and you’re more than welcome to stay as long as you like. Have kids with you or looking to buy a present for one? Visit Paxton Gate’s Curiosities for Kids down the block, where they believe that fun for children doesn’t have to involve a screen. And if you’re looking for designers and craftsmen for an indoor or outdoor space, look no further than Paxton Gate Design/Build, which has worked on residential and commercial spaces around San Francisco including Flour + Water, Central Kitchen & Salumeria, and the Third Rail. Paxton Gate is open Sundays through Wednesdays from 11 am to 7 pm and Thursdays through Fridays from 11 am to 8 pm.