Patterson Park

Patterson Park, Baltimore, MD, USA
Best Green Space in Baltimore

Patterson Park is a great place to spend some time outside—especially if you're visiting Baltimore during the spring or fall (summers can be a bit muggy, but it's worth the sweat).

Bring a picnic and plan an afternoon wandering the park. Check out the Pagoda and its amazing view of the city; it's open every Sunday mid-April to mid-October (12noon-6pm) thanks to Friends of Patterson Park.

Patterson Park has a number of fields where kickball, softball, and ultimate frisbee teams can be seen playing on weekday afternoons, a pool during the summer, an ice skating rink during the winter, a community garden (with a long wait list I hear), and many paths to wander along. There really is no better way to spend a lazy afternoon.

During the summer, Friends of Patterson Park hosts a FREE summer concert series featuring local musicians. Check out their website for details.
By Elizabeth Doerr , AFAR Local Expert

Julie
almost 7 years ago

Fifi on the Move

The Kinetic Sculpture Race is an eclectic mix of human ingenuity. Each year, teams work to build an amphibious vehicle and take over the streets of Baltimore. Participants makes there way through an obstacle course and eventually into the Harbor to see if their contraption floats. The event is sponsored by the American Visionary Art Museum, where Fifi, the giant pink poodle resides.
Andrew Sauro
almost 7 years ago

A Green Getaway in the Heart of the City

In the center of the city resides the nature-lovers paradise that is Patterson Park. This gem of Baltimore is home to great jogging trails, a large pond, an ice rink, and even its very own real pagoda. A recent addition to Patterson Park is the newly opened Dog Park, a perfect spot for canine lovers to meet and have fun with man’s best friend. The public pool, fountain and accompanying statues are all further examples of why Patterson Park is the perfect getaway in the center of a bustling city.

