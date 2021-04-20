Patterson Park Patterson Park, Baltimore, MD, USA

Best Green Space in Baltimore Patterson Park is a great place to spend some time outside—especially if you're visiting Baltimore during the spring or fall (summers can be a bit muggy, but it's worth the sweat).



Bring a picnic and plan an afternoon wandering the park. Check out the Pagoda and its amazing view of the city; it's open every Sunday mid-April to mid-October (12noon-6pm) thanks to Friends of Patterson Park.



Patterson Park has a number of fields where kickball, softball, and ultimate frisbee teams can be seen playing on weekday afternoons, a pool during the summer, an ice skating rink during the winter, a community garden (with a long wait list I hear), and many paths to wander along. There really is no better way to spend a lazy afternoon.



During the summer, Friends of Patterson Park hosts a FREE summer concert series featuring local musicians. Check out their website for details.