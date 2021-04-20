Where are you going?
Park Hotel Shanghai

170 Nanjing W Rd, NanJing XiLu, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
+86 21 6327 5225
The True Center of Shanghai Shanghai China
A little known fact is that located within the Park Hotel, perched across from People’s Park, is the “Zero Center Point of Shanghai”. In 1950, the Shanghai Bureau of Land Administration designated the flagpole atop the Park Hotel as the true center of the city, using this landmark as a marker for its surface coordinate system. Pop into the lobby to stick your finger on the actual spot. And while you’re there, poke around and read a bit about the old race course that used to occupy People’s Park or glimpse into “Old Shanghai” in the hotel’s museum on the second floor.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert

