Palenque Colombian Food Truck Peter Cooper Village, New York, NY, USA

Arepa! Arepa! Food trucks are a common sight in Manhattan these days, and I love it because I'm usually rushing from one place to another, eating on the go.



Never has it been so easy to find a great meal while I'm doing so. I have quite a few trucks that I prefer but my reigning favorite right now is: Palenque.



This Colombian food truck serves Arepa. Traditionally, with corn tortilla, or with varieties such as flour and quinoa - each is prepared fresh on demand for the customer. Because of this, wait time can be prolonged in comparison to other trucks. The wait is always worth it. Chicken, shrimp, beef and vegetarian options are all available. To drink, I recommend their homemade teas and lemonade sweetened with raw sugarcane.



It won't be hard to spot the truck covered with dynamic paintings of colorful parrots, when you see it, make the time to stop and place an order. Your mouth will thank you!