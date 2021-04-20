Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pacific Asia Museum

46 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
Website
| +1 626-449-2742
Asian and Pacific Art in Pasadena Pasadena California United States

More info

Wed, Fri - Sun 11am - 5pm
Thur 11am - 8pm

Asian and Pacific Art in Pasadena

The Pacific Asia Museum's collection includes art and artifacts from the Pacific Islands and Asia, and the museum offers free cell phone audio tours in multiple languages. The audio tour includes a curatorial tour, a family-friendly tour focusing on animals and legends that appeal to kids, and a poetry series featuring original music and poetry relevant to the collections.

Even if you're not a shopper, don't miss the gift shop as you leave. One of the highlights of my visit was discovering the gift shop's collection of old photographs (certified, authentic, and matted for sale)—most are originals taken in Asia during the 1800s and early 1900s.
By Meredith Blackburn , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points