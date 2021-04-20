Pacific Asia Museum
46 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
| +1 626-449-2742
More info
Wed, Fri - Sun 11am - 5pm
Thur 11am - 8pm
Asian and Pacific Art in PasadenaThe Pacific Asia Museum's collection includes art and artifacts from the Pacific Islands and Asia, and the museum offers free cell phone audio tours in multiple languages. The audio tour includes a curatorial tour, a family-friendly tour focusing on animals and legends that appeal to kids, and a poetry series featuring original music and poetry relevant to the collections.
Even if you're not a shopper, don't miss the gift shop as you leave. One of the highlights of my visit was discovering the gift shop's collection of old photographs (certified, authentic, and matted for sale)—most are originals taken in Asia during the 1800s and early 1900s.