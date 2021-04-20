Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Original Market Diner

4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
Website
| +1 214-521-0992
Original Market Diner in Dallas Dallas Texas United States

More info

Sun 7am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 9pm

Original Market Diner in Dallas

Here are the rules for a good diner: Breakfast served all day and extra points are awarded for thick cut bacon and crispy hash browns. Busy waitresses who never get flustered are key—ideally she'll be calling customers "honey" and keeping their coffee cups full. The walls should be covered with old photos of the owners and letters from ex-presidents—even better if the diner's history stretches back into the mid 20th century. Homemade bread and pie served from a glass fronted pie case.

Original Market Diner rocks each of these conditions and they believe that "pie fixes everything." How can you not love that?
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30