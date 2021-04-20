Original Market Diner
4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
| +1 214-521-0992
Sun 7am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 9pm
Original Market Diner in DallasHere are the rules for a good diner: Breakfast served all day and extra points are awarded for thick cut bacon and crispy hash browns. Busy waitresses who never get flustered are key—ideally she'll be calling customers "honey" and keeping their coffee cups full. The walls should be covered with old photos of the owners and letters from ex-presidents—even better if the diner's history stretches back into the mid 20th century. Homemade bread and pie served from a glass fronted pie case.
Original Market Diner rocks each of these conditions and they believe that "pie fixes everything." How can you not love that?