Old Ebbitt Grill 675 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA

More info Sun 8:30am - 2am Mon - Thur 7:30am - 2am Fri 7:30am - 3am Sat 8:30am - 3am

Washington's Oldest Saloon This iconic Washington restaurant and bar has moved several times since it began as a boarding house/tavern in 1856, but its present location, a block from the White House, speaks to its history. Presidents Grant, Johnson, Cleveland, McKinley, Teddy Roosevelt, Harding, and other high-powered politicos were known to frequent Ebbitt's—and account for quite a bit of the memorabilia on display. Take time to stroll through the dining rooms and four bars to fully take in the collection here: antique beer steins, taxidermied animal heads (supposedly hunted by Roosevelt himself), wooden bears from Alexander Hamilton, and paintings depicting D.C. and Chesapeake Bay scenery. When it's time to order, enjoy what Ebbitt's does best: stiff drinks, fine wines, Maryland crab cakes, and fresh oysters.