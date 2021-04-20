Old Ebbitt Grill
675 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
| +1 202-347-4800
More info
Sun 8:30am - 2am
Mon - Thur 7:30am - 2am
Fri 7:30am - 3am
Sat 8:30am - 3am
Washington's Oldest SaloonThis iconic Washington restaurant and bar has moved several times since it began as a boarding house/tavern in 1856, but its present location, a block from the White House, speaks to its history. Presidents Grant, Johnson, Cleveland, McKinley, Teddy Roosevelt, Harding, and other high-powered politicos were known to frequent Ebbitt's—and account for quite a bit of the memorabilia on display. Take time to stroll through the dining rooms and four bars to fully take in the collection here: antique beer steins, taxidermied animal heads (supposedly hunted by Roosevelt himself), wooden bears from Alexander Hamilton, and paintings depicting D.C. and Chesapeake Bay scenery. When it's time to order, enjoy what Ebbitt's does best: stiff drinks, fine wines, Maryland crab cakes, and fresh oysters.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
DC's oldest hang out!
Old Ebbitt Grill is one of the oldest restaurants in Washington, DC. Located just across the street from the White House, it serves traditional American fare. It is very large and has four different bars. Serving up great oysters and fantastic people watching, its my favorite spot in our nation's Capitol!