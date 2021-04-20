OK Farms Hawaii

Where are you going?
1570 Maikalani St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
+1 808-934-9200
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 5pm

OK Farms for an authentic farm experience!

OK Farms (named for Ed "O"lson and Troy "K"eolanui) is one of Hilo's largest farms with more than 500 acres. They are well known for macadamia nuts, lychee, hearts of palm, citrus fruit, rambutans and lots of spices all of which you get to see, smell or taste on the tour.

Besides the 20,000 macadamia nut trees (all hand harvested) they are also growing coffee that produced that is now award-winning.

OK Farms are huge supporters of the local community and work with tons of students and youth groups to teach them the importance of farming and eating locally-grown foods.

One of the best parts of the tour is a rare look at the famous Rainbow Falls from "the other side" only accessed via OK Farms, its a pretty amazing view!

Great for foodies to check out and understand local Hawaiian food and farm culture.
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

