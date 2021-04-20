Nora Detroit
4240 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
| +1 313-831-4845
Sun, Mon 11am - 5pm
Tue - Fri 11am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 6pm
Chic Housewares and Gifts on Cass AvenueThe light-filled retail space that is Nora on Cass Avenue is a haven of good design, unusual gifts, and all manner of tempting delights you didn't know you needed.
The site claims Nora is a collection of "Scandinavian housewares, Japanese pottery, Detroit jewelry, and more." While all those are good, it's the "more" that really tempted me to stay for a long time perusing and wondering and dreaming.
I walked out with just a postcard, showing a photograph of Andy Warhol in front of the city's Renaissance Building. Significant to me because Warhol is one of my favorite artists and Detroit has now left a mark on me that was wholly unexpected. Though I easily could have purchased a nightstand carafe set, a gemstone and metal necklace, or even a set of striped dishes that would never have fit in my carry-on suitcase!
Nora, like Hugh next door, should be very high on your shopping list for Detroit. Stay tuned to their websites, as each store sometimes opens the door that connects them to open at the same time for special events. Now that would be a true "Can't Miss!"