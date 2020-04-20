A lucky street in NYC's Chinatown.

Nom Wah has been around since 1920 on a very small and hidden Doyers Street. I’ve actually walked past it many times and never even thought to peak inside. Around this time last year I was walking on Doyers Street with my parents when my mom stepped on a blank envelope. We were probably right in front on Nom Wah. I told her to pick up the envelope and have a peek (maybe there was money inside!). Well, there were $1,000 cash inside that envelope and now my family and I have a personal history with Doyers Street. After about a year I have returned to try my luck again, this time with Dim Sum. From the very beginning the entire experience was a blast. The wait was only 20 minutes (my friend Susan and I went on a Saturday, which is probably less busy than a Sunday) and the food came out immediately. As you can in the images above, we were not shy about ordering. We already knew the drill! We ordered a pork bun, the assorted steamed dumplings, the shrimp shumai, steamed Chinese broccoli, the steamed spare ribs, and the almond cookie. Make sure you ask for tea and select wisely as there are over 10 different kinds. I've done many postings about another dim sum staple in NYC called Golden Unicorn and they are very different when it comes to presentation and overall environment, but for the record I should say this - The food at Nom Wah is at this point #1.