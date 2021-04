Nick's Lighthouse 2815 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA

Fresh Seafood at Fisherman's Wharf There's still a fish market vibe at the Fisherman's Wharf harbor, packed with stall upon stall of delectable catches. If you're going to try a local favorite—and you should—try the clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl. Other tasty choices include crab, lobster, and shrimp.