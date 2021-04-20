National Museum of Civil War Medicine
48 E Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21705, USA
| +1 301-695-1864
Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm
The Medical Story of the Civil WarHoused in a building where dead soldiers were embalmed during the American Civil War, this museum is the premier repository of exhibits and artifacts devoted to the technological and procedural medical advancements that originated during the worst episode in US history, many of which are still in use today.
With over 10,000 square feet of exhibit space on two floors, the museum showcases over 1,500 original artifacts such as surgical instruments, stretchers and litters, prosthetic devices, dental tools, a table and tools used for amputations, hospital flags, and the only known surviving surgeon's tent from the war. Life-like depictions of medical scenes are highlighted as well.
The photo I posted was particularly interesting. The soldier on the far left side represents Sgt. Boylston Adams of the 32nd Massachusetts Infantry tending to the wounded. In April 2013, the Boston Marathon bombing occurred on Boylston Street in downtown Boston. That very street was named for that soldier's family. What were medics doing on Boylston Street? Tending to the wounded. Eerie coincidence.