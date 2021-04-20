Napili Kai Beach Resort 5900 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA

Napili Kai Beach Resort What a different hotel resort experience! To stay at the Napili Kai Beach Resort is like staying with extended family. Some may be strangers but you would never know it by the way you are treated.



With many employees working here for decades, this small resort is like one large family. Everyone I met and interacted with was friendly, not just that, happy, to help you, serve you, guide you in any way to make sure you were satisfied with your stay.



The property is not corporate owned, its stakeholders are long time guests who invested into the hotel in the 60's. The property is on the very calm Napili Bay which is perfect for paddle boarding and snorkling. There is plenty of wildlife - beautiful fish, turtles, occasional seals and whales.



The rooms are spectacular, clean, well appointed - there are no fees - no resort fees, internet, parking, who does that?! Some building have their own private pools only shared with six units - very appealing to families and childfree couples alike.



The restaurant is over 50 years old going strong and they offer the magical Slack Key House show every week on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.



A truly magical place.