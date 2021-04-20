Nanjing Road

Shanghai's three legged chickens

Shanghai has plenty of transit options before considering taking a taxi. Sure, locals take taxi's too, but why take a cab ride when you could easily navigate the city in a fun and local way. Enter the three legged chickens, or as they're more commonly known, tuk tuks. It is true that the tuk tuks are usually more beneficial if you're going a shorter distance (for example, from the metro stop to your hotel; by-passing a potential 10-15 minute walk), but they're much cheaper than taking a taxi for that short distance and the drivers are often friendly and accommodating. Make sure to establish your price BEFORE hopping into the tuk tuk. You should be paying about 6-8 yuan for a 5km ride and you can fit about 2-3 people inside. Tip: During our stay, we realized that tuk tuks seem to flee when police offers are around. We question the legality of them, but have never had any issues what so ever.