Nanjing RoadWhatever your tastes, we bet you won’t head home empty-handed from Nanjing Road, one of the world’s busiest shopping promenades. Stores along the tree-lined, pedestrian-only section stock everything from state-of-the-art electronics to silk scarves at a fraction of Western prices. But it’s also worth detouring into the side streets, where you may stumble upon market stalls of fresh fish and produce, teahouses doling out dumplings and hot cups of oolong, and cats lazing in slices of sunlight. Photo by Vikkies//Flicker.
almost 7 years ago
The over-populated and easily over-looked Nanjing Lu
The winding corridors and seemingly vacant alleyway's of Shanghai, China is where you immerse yourself in a rapidly changing culture. Ranging from visual awe-inspiring views that will change your perspective of a world, and maybe even your own, to mouth watering adventures that could lead your rules of "do's" and "dont's" astray. Despite everything anyone might tell you, try anything you can stomach off the streets of Shanghai. The street food is inexpensive, locals will remember your face and order, and you will truly feel as if you are "one" with a culture. Pictured here is a safe route for tasting, cherries nestled on over-sized leaves; but there is more adventure to be had just around the corner. Tip: Head out at night for an even better selection!
almost 7 years ago
Unlimited Shopping
Shanghai is an unbelievable city. It just feels so huge. And it is a shopper's paradise like no other. Nanjing Road is only one of the places where you can shop till you drop, and even that is several miles long.
almost 7 years ago
Nanjing Lu
Nanjing Lu is the main pedestrian street in the shopping district of Shanghai. My husband and I weaved among the shoppers one evening, blinded by the ever-present neon. Music blared from shopfronts, lights blinked, citizens of Shanghai hustled down the street carrying bags full of clothing and electronics. Shanghai was like a caricature of a city from "The Future"- towering buildings scraped the sky in various innovative designs. I normally love old architecture, but the modern composition of Shanghai's skyline wowed me. While visiting Nanjing Lu, I tried to absorb the atmosphere- the bright lights, the hustle and bustle, the din of the heaving crowd. Even if you're not interested in shopping, Nanjing Lu is still a destination not to be missed!
almost 7 years ago
Shanghai's three legged chickens
Shanghai has plenty of transit options before considering taking a taxi. Sure, locals take taxi's too, but why take a cab ride when you could easily navigate the city in a fun and local way. Enter the three legged chickens, or as they're more commonly known, tuk tuks. It is true that the tuk tuks are usually more beneficial if you're going a shorter distance (for example, from the metro stop to your hotel; by-passing a potential 10-15 minute walk), but they're much cheaper than taking a taxi for that short distance and the drivers are often friendly and accommodating. Make sure to establish your price BEFORE hopping into the tuk tuk. You should be paying about 6-8 yuan for a 5km ride and you can fit about 2-3 people inside. Tip: During our stay, we realized that tuk tuks seem to flee when police offers are around. We question the legality of them, but have never had any issues what so ever.
about 4 years ago
Shanghai's Best: Sichuan
Easily labeled as one of the best Sichuan restaurants in Shanghai, Yuxin is a must-go once you tire of street food and want a more expensive vibe. Reasonably priced, this Sichuan restaurant is located on the fifth floor off of the bustling Nanjing Lu, right before you hit your mall full of Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Ralph Lauren, just to name a few. You'll have to take an elevator up, and the entrance to the building might seem a little difficult to locate.
Even if you can't read Chinese, the menu is book format with all the dishes pictured. I would suggest taking a Mandarin speaking guest a long to help translate any questions or concerns regarding the food. Trying the Sichuan caramel dessert is a must. It comes in a tower of breaded apple balls that you dip into hot caramel and quickly eat before it hardens. A truly delicious and traditional treat.
Don't be too surprised if you walk in to find a wedding reception going on with terrible karaoke. Welcome to Shanghai.
almost 7 years ago
Watch Your Step
My favorite part of Shanghai was the city's energy: the hustle and bustle of the streets was electrifying. Nanjing Road, the main shopping district, was no exception. Although many of the shops sell pricey luxury items, you can find inexpensive clothing stores and delicious street food on the side streets.
almost 7 years ago
Afternoon Shopping on Nanjing Pedestrian Road
This three-mile stretch of shopping is only open to pedestrians. After spending the morning in nearby People's Park I ventured onto the street for an afternoon of eating and browsing. The street boasts high-end luxury stores and local specialty shops, and many tourist guides note that it is a clear mingling of modern and traditional influences. This mix of past and future represents the Shanghai felt by visitors after visiting the smaller villages and cities steeped in historical influence in China. If you're hungry while shopping, stop for an expensive and elaborate sit-down meal of seafood chosen right from the tank or browse the many shops for snacks of dumplings, soup, and moon cakes, as I did, from a variety of places. If you're missing home, McDonalds, KFC, and Krispy Kreme can also be found there. Statistics say the road sees nearly 2 million visitors daily, and after moving through some of the crowds at stores you'll believe it. At the end of the street, stop in for a cocktail and rest your tired feet on the rooftop of the art deco Peace Hotel overlooking the Bund as the sun sets over the city. This describes my perfect afternoon in Shanghai!