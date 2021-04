Nanjing Road

This three-mile stretch of shopping is only open to pedestrians. After spending the morning in nearby People's Park I ventured onto the street for an afternoon of eating and browsing. The street boasts high-end luxury stores and local specialty shops, and many tourist guides note that it is a clear mingling of modern and traditional influences. This mix of past and future represents the Shanghai felt by visitors after visiting the smaller villages and cities steeped in historical influence in China. If you're hungry while shopping, stop for an expensive and elaborate sit-down meal of seafood chosen right from the tank or browse the many shops for snacks of dumplings, soup, and moon cakes, as I did, from a variety of places. If you're missing home, McDonalds, KFC, and Krispy Kreme can also be found there. Statistics say the road sees nearly 2 million visitors daily, and after moving through some of the crowds at stores you'll believe it. At the end of the street, stop in for a cocktail and rest your tired feet on the rooftop of the art deco Peace Hotel overlooking the Bund as the sun sets over the city. This describes my perfect afternoon in Shanghai