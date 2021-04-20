Where are you going?
Myopic Books

1564 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
Website
| +1 773-862-4882
Sun - Sat 9am - 11pm

A good used bookstore is a glorious thing and Myopic is one of the great ones. They have a giant selection of new, used, rare and out of print books on 3 floors, they’re well organized, they're open until 11pm and there’s a store cat! There's also a small reading room on the top floor with a big wooden table and chairs and they host poetry readings and live music. They’re open until 11pm all week long but there’s no public bathroom so factor that in to your afternoon of browsing.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

