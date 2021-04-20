The Wonder of Glass

The Seattle area seems to be chock-full of beautiful glass works, mostly by the contemporary face of glass blowing: Dale Chihuly. But the Museum of Glass in Tacoma is worth the drive because it offers the opportunity to witness an artist actually creating a blown glass piece. It also offers a small but carefully curated collection of unique glass works and docent-led tours that explain, say, how glass aesthetics differ between Australian artists and those in the US. Outside the Museum, visitors will find works by Chihuly himself at the Chihuly Bridge of Glass.