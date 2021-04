Glass It Up in Tacoma

The Museum of Glass is in Tacoma, about a half-hour away from Seattle , and it's well worth the trip for art glass enthusiasts. The permanent collection includes some Chihuly pieces, work by 20th and 21st-century artists, and a charming collection of sculptural pieces interpreting children's drawings. The temporary exhibits often feature a Northwest theme, and a theater features a rotation of short films about glass art.The real highlight of the museum, though, is the Hot Shop, where resident glassmakers and their assistants blow glass all day long for the entertainment of visitors. Often, their work is being filmed, and a narrator is on hand to explain what you're seeing. You can walk all around the Hot Shop via overhead walkways, and photography is allowed throughout the museum, so it's a great opportunity for photographers as well.The museum isn't huge and takes only a couple of hours to go through, so it's an ideal destination for a rainy afternoon. But don't miss the striking outdoor art, like the Chihuly Bridge of Glass, outside the museum (free).