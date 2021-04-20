Museum of Appalachia

Taste of Appalachia History

Have you ever heard of a Ham Can Banjo? These Appalachian Folk are some crazy creative people. There's an entire section of the museum dedicated to nothing but musical instruments. I must've spent a good 1.5 hours in this one building reading and seeing everything from medicines to death crowns to quilts to original overalls from castaways living in caves. Another creative and humorous piece is the mustache teacup. I had a good laugh.



After touring around the museum, explore the collection of more than 30 Appalachian cabins, schoolhouses, and farm buildings from various places throughout Tennessee. The moonshine bootlegger, Popcorn Sutton's original whiskey distillery is displayed here as well.



The museum store offers lunch and desserts at a very reasonable price. Try the chili with cornbread.