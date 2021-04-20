Where are you going?
Museo de los Pintores Oaxaqueños

Av. de la Independencia 607, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Website
| +52 951 514 3433
Admire Art by Oaxacan Painters Oaxaca Mexico

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

The fact that Oaxaca is a hub of art and creativity is evident almost everywhere you look. Besides the abundance of beautiful architecture and colorful folk art and handicrafts, several important contemporary artists hail from Oaxaca, including three internationally renowned painters: Rufino Tamayo, Rodolfo Morales and Francisco Toledo. The Oaxacan painters museum is a space that celebrates the art and creativity of these, and other less well-known but also extremely talented artists from this southern Mexican state.

The two-story restored colonial mansion that houses the Oaxacan painters museum has elegant arches surrounding a central courtyard, and rooms with pristine white walls that form the backdrop to paintings and other artwork. There's no permanent collection here, but temporary exhibits run throughout the year, and the space is also used for workshops and courses.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
