Multnomah Whiskey Library 1124 SW Alder St

Membership has its Privileges 1500 bottles of booze on the wall, 1500 bottles of booze… The Multnomah Whiskey Library serves up more than just great whiskey and atmosphere. The experience of finding oneself comfortably cradled in the arms of a worn leather chair, perusing a card catalog of spirits destined to delight, is downright civilized. MWL members get to create reservations to insure access to the enclave. The rest of the clamoring public needs to get on the waiting list. Patience is a virtue rewarded when a spot in the Library opens up.

The dark paneled walls, stained-glass ceilings and big fireplace exude comfort. The only thing missing are the slippers. There's nothing stuffy about the surroundings with plenty of low voltage interaction dancing between guests. The drink menus are impressive. And it's not just about the brown liquor. There is a great variety of beers, wines, gins, vodkas and tequilas to tempt your tastebuds. The cocktails carry their own cache with a table side trolley for viewing specialty concoction creation. That and any other service is superb with staff exceling in matching patrons with potables.

The small plates come a variety of persuasions; meat, fish, veggie, providing catalyst for food pairing and parlor conversation. Try the Scotch Egg, Radicchio Caesar and Crab Fritters for your opening volley. Hop back on the drink trolley for a Clubland cocktail to keep the evening lively. Your arrival will be the only thing ever overdue at the MWL. Many happy returns.