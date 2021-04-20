Mt. Tamalpais

Above the Clouds on Mt. Tam

As mountains go, Mount Tamalpais isn't particularly grand in size, but it looms large for those lucky enough to live nearby and access its miles of trails and open space with expansive views of the entire Bay Area. It's an escape, a refuge, a playground that feels so far away in spirit but can be reached in in less than 30 minutes from the Golden Gate Bridge. Mt. Tam beckons daily, never more so than during the golden hour before sunrise or sunset, when light and shadow do a slow dance across the landscape. On those days when fog blankets the Bay, that beauty becomes sublime: standing above a sea of clouds, Mt. Tam can feel otherworldly, like a fairy-tale realm that exists only in dreams. Sometimes, for a few moments, it can seem like a glimpse of heaven on earth.