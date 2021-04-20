Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mountain Thunder Coffee Plantation

73-1942 Ha'o St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, United States
Website
| +1 808-325-5566
Mountain Thunder Coffee Kailua Kona Hawaii United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 4:30pm

Mountain Thunder Coffee

To catch up on your coffee culture the Mountain Thunder Coffee Farm offers tours that explore coffee from "bean to cup." Mountain Thunder runs their entire operation from their two farm sites. After learning about coffee, they offer free tastings of their 100% Kona product.
An award winning company, Mountain Thunder is a great stop on your coffee tour!

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points