Mountain Thunder Coffee Plantation 73-1942 Ha'o St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, United States

Mountain Thunder Coffee To catch up on your coffee culture the Mountain Thunder Coffee Farm offers tours that explore coffee from "bean to cup." Mountain Thunder runs their entire operation from their two farm sites. After learning about coffee, they offer free tastings of their 100% Kona product.

An award winning company, Mountain Thunder is a great stop on your coffee tour!



