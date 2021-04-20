Mountain Dragon Chinese Rstrnt 67 Elbert Ln, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA

The Best Chinese Food in Snowmass Mountain Dragon is popular with locals, especially for après-ski. The bar floods into the dining area and is a melting pot of patrons. Buy a round of drinks, and kick back with a game of pool or darts. The restaurant serves delicious Chinese food and has all the classics such as General Tso’s chicken, orange beef, and sweet-and-sour chicken; it also offers sushi rolls and Japanese dishes like dynamite shrimp. The portions are large and meant for sharing, so order a few for the table.