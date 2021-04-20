Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mountain Dragon Chinese Rstrnt

67 Elbert Ln, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
The Best Chinese Food in Snowmass Snowmass Colorado United States

The Best Chinese Food in Snowmass

Mountain Dragon is popular with locals, especially for après-ski. The bar floods into the dining area and is a melting pot of patrons. Buy a round of drinks, and kick back with a game of pool or darts. The restaurant serves delicious Chinese food and has all the classics such as General Tso’s chicken, orange beef, and sweet-and-sour chicken; it also offers sushi rolls and Japanese dishes like dynamite shrimp. The portions are large and meant for sharing, so order a few for the table.
By Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points