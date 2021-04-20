Motif #1
Bradley Wharf, Rockport, MA 01966, USA
The Most Painted Building in the WorldLess than an hour's drive north of Boston, you can find the building that graces more canvases and paper than probably any other in the world.
Located on Bearskin Neck wharf, it's a central location for exploring the cultural center of this small quintessential New England town. An easy walk will take you thru galleries, shops and restaurants, as well as leading to the harbor that provides coastal vistas the area is known for.
On a freakishly warm, sunny day in March, I drove to Cape Ann, MA. Tourist season hadn't hit yet, so I had the state parks practically to myself and got to enjoy the clear skies and beautiful blue "you can see forever" sea without the crowds. Also, many of the small shops along the cape hadn't opened for the year, but the ones who had were friendly and welcoming.
One of the store owners told me about "Motif #1" apparently, the most photographed/drawn/sculpted building in the US. According to him, you can tell everything about an artist by how she or he depicts this red building that juts out into the ocean. Here's my picture, taken with my mp3 player's camera app.
