Ordinary

On a freakishly warm, sunny day in March, I drove to Cape Ann, MA. Tourist season hadn't hit yet, so I had the state parks practically to myself and got to enjoy the clear skies and beautiful blue "you can see forever" sea without the crowds. Also, many of the small shops along the cape hadn't opened for the year, but the ones who had were friendly and welcoming.



One of the store owners told me about "Motif #1" apparently, the most photographed/drawn/sculpted building in the US. According to him, you can tell everything about an artist by how she or he depicts this red building that juts out into the ocean. Here's my picture, taken with my mp3 player's camera app.