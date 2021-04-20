Moonstone Beach Moonstone Beach, California 93428, USA

Moonstone Beach boardwalk The Moonstone Beach boardwalk is located in Cambria, CA and runs along Moonstone Beach Dr. The beach is so called because of the moonstone agate that you can find here, not only agates, but jade, jaspers and other semi-precious stones that are best found after a storm.



Sometimes we stay in Cambria and will stroll the entire boardwalk. But other times we are just passing through and we'll take a shorter walk to stretch our legs and let the ocean breeze rejuvenate our road dulled minds.



There are many little beach access footpaths that you can take to the sand. There are a variety of birds and seals lay across the ocean rocks to nap. After your walk, you can have lunch at the Moonstone Beach bar & grill. They have great food and a huge patio right across the street from the ocean.



You can also find lodging in this area, but my husband and I prefer to use vrbo.com, which is a site where you can find vacation rentals for great prices and many of them are houses with full kitchens.



Camria is a cute little town with some shops, galleries and restaurants and is worth a stroll if you're going to be staying in the area. Moonstone Beach is also near Hearst Castle.