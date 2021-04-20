Moonstone Beach
Moonstone Beach, California 93428, USA
Moonstone Beach boardwalkThe Moonstone Beach boardwalk is located in Cambria, CA and runs along Moonstone Beach Dr. The beach is so called because of the moonstone agate that you can find here, not only agates, but jade, jaspers and other semi-precious stones that are best found after a storm.
Sometimes we stay in Cambria and will stroll the entire boardwalk. But other times we are just passing through and we'll take a shorter walk to stretch our legs and let the ocean breeze rejuvenate our road dulled minds.
There are many little beach access footpaths that you can take to the sand. There are a variety of birds and seals lay across the ocean rocks to nap. After your walk, you can have lunch at the Moonstone Beach bar & grill. They have great food and a huge patio right across the street from the ocean.
You can also find lodging in this area, but my husband and I prefer to use vrbo.com, which is a site where you can find vacation rentals for great prices and many of them are houses with full kitchens.
Camria is a cute little town with some shops, galleries and restaurants and is worth a stroll if you're going to be staying in the area. Moonstone Beach is also near Hearst Castle.
Picnic on the beach in Cambria, CA
Grab some olives, soup, pickled garlic, bread, local cheeses and wine and head out to the beach for a picnic.
The southern part of Moonstone Beach next to Shamel Community Park is a wonderful place to picnic. The beach consists of billions of smooth pebbles and the relaxing sounds of the surf add to the ambiance.
The Park has restrooms, a playground and several large picnic tables and barbeque pits if the beach is too windy. On this day, the weather was gorgeous and we sat around for several hours after our meal just enjoying the surf.
During winter months you can find agates, jasper and even a couple pieces of jade. After the meal, drive just a short way up the coast and visit Hearst Castle or check out the Hearst Castle state park. Sometimes you may spot a herd of zebras grazing beside the fence on the Hearst castle property!
