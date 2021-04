Monty's Chocolates 155 Latrobe Terrace, Paddington QLD 4064, Australia

Indulge your sweet tooth at Monty's Chocolates A gem on the Paddington shopping strip, Monty's Chocolates is an emporium dedicated to the good stuff. Don't go past the tasting plate, which include a thick, delicious Madagascan hot chocolate (pictured), liquid caramel balls made for Gordon Ramsey's restaurant and handmade chocolates. Along the walls are the best chocolates from across the world - nowhere else will you find these chocolate brands rubbing shoulders under one roof.