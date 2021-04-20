Montana Dinner Yurt
Big Sky, MT, USA
Photo courtesy of Montana Backcountry Adventures/skimba.com
Big Yurt Dinner PartyDinner at Montana Backcountry Adventure's yurt is a unique experience, especially when you consider just how wild Montana winters can be; the falling snow, serene surroundings, and chilly temperatures make the warm confines of the yurt all the more inviting, while the gourmet dinner is the icing on the cake.
Access to the yurt is provided by snowcat; the ride is a wholly unique experience in and of itself, while the breathtaking views at Big Sky threaten to fill up every last bit of space on your memory card.