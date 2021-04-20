Monhegan Island
Monhegan Island, Monhegan, ME 04852, USA
Monhegan IslandRugged Monhegan, aka the Artists’ Island, lies about a dozen miles out to sea, and is reachable only by passenger ferries. About 60 hardy souls live here year-round, most making a living from the sea. If you get a sense of déjà vu when visiting Monhegan, it’s likely because so many of the island’s icons and vistas have been painted by American masters, including Robert Henri, Rockwell Kent, Jamie Wyeth, George Bellows, Edward Hopper, James Fitzgerald, Andrew Wyeth, Alice Kent Stoddard, Reuben Tam, and William Kienbusch. Artists and art lovers come in summer; bird-watchers flock here in spring and fall. Hiking trails access remote rocky beaches and craggy headlands. Go for the experience, the art, and the hiking, and don’t miss the museum at the lighthouse.
Maine's Artist Colony Off Shore
About 12 nautical miles off the coast of Maine lies Monhegan Island, known as an “artist haven”. It’s quite the charming place.The name Monhegan is derived from Monchiggon, Algonquian meaning “out to sea island.” The ocean speaks softly if you can closely listen! To get there, hop on the http://monheganboat.com/ Monhegan Boat with a round trip ticket for $35. Lovely views of islands, some Atlantic Harbor Seals & bird sightings. It's worth your time to check out the island for a very long day trip or to explore for a few days. There's a fabulous selection of trails for the hiker to go explore that will put you in touch with remote area's of the island on visible by foot or by sea. Nature is calling you to take advantage here with the many treasures for the artist soul. So much beauty to be found!