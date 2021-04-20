Maine's Artist Colony Off Shore

About 12 nautical miles off the coast of Maine lies Monhegan Island, known as an “artist haven”. It’s quite the charming place.The name Monhegan is derived from Monchiggon, Algonquian meaning “out to sea island.” The ocean speaks softly if you can closely listen! To get there, hop on the http://monheganboat.com/ Monhegan Boat with a round trip ticket for $35. Lovely views of islands, some Atlantic Harbor Seals & bird sightings. It's worth your time to check out the island for a very long day trip or to explore for a few days. There's a fabulous selection of trails for the hiker to go explore that will put you in touch with remote area's of the island on visible by foot or by sea. Nature is calling you to take advantage here with the many treasures for the artist soul. So much beauty to be found!