Mona Lisa Restaurant

353 Columbus Avenue
Website
| +1 415-989-4917
Mona Lisa's Fiat San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

Located in the heart of North Beach in San Francisco, you'll not only be served authentic Italian cuisine in a fun location, but you could also eat your dinner in the classic Fiat parked out front, with a little planning!

Give them a call and have a great night in North Beach (whether you're eating inside the restaurant or in the Fiat), either option will aim to please.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

