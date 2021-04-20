Mona Lisa Restaurant
353 Columbus Avenue
| +1 415-989-4917
Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am
Mona Lisa's FiatLocated in the heart of North Beach in San Francisco, you'll not only be served authentic Italian cuisine in a fun location, but you could also eat your dinner in the classic Fiat parked out front, with a little planning!
Give them a call and have a great night in North Beach (whether you're eating inside the restaurant or in the Fiat), either option will aim to please.