Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Moab Utah

Moab, UT 84532, USA
Website
Southern Delight In Canyon Country Moab Utah United States

Southern Delight In Canyon Country

I was in Moab Utah, hiking Arches National Park in July. The desert landscape was foreign to me; the heat was not. After a particularly grueling 4 hour hike, I recall letting my mind wander to desserts as I trudged along through the sand and rock. A radio advertisement featuring the local town's Chevron gas station and their homemade pies sparked the thought, which then became my motivation to finish this hike in a timely fashion. Back in the car and returning towards town, I made it a point to find this gas station and see how true their radio claim would be. Low and behold, there it was: my favorite homemade pie of all pies - the chocolate cream. My eyes widen with delight and I bought the small sampler pie for $3.99. It was delicious. It was the perfect treat to end a long, scorching day in the desert. If I ever visit Moab again, I will certainly seek out this homemade southern delight once more.
By Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30