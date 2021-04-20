Moab Utah Moab, UT 84532, USA

Southern Delight In Canyon Country I was in Moab Utah, hiking Arches National Park in July. The desert landscape was foreign to me; the heat was not. After a particularly grueling 4 hour hike, I recall letting my mind wander to desserts as I trudged along through the sand and rock. A radio advertisement featuring the local town's Chevron gas station and their homemade pies sparked the thought, which then became my motivation to finish this hike in a timely fashion. Back in the car and returning towards town, I made it a point to find this gas station and see how true their radio claim would be. Low and behold, there it was: my favorite homemade pie of all pies - the chocolate cream. My eyes widen with delight and I bought the small sampler pie for $3.99. It was delicious. It was the perfect treat to end a long, scorching day in the desert. If I ever visit Moab again, I will certainly seek out this homemade southern delight once more.