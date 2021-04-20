Where are you going?
Joan Miro's Fertility Goddess? Chicago Illinois United States

Joan Miro's Fertility Goddess?

Miro calls this sculpture Moon, Sun, and One Star. Get it? No? Well, you aren’t alone.

I always get the feeling Miro is laughing a little while people look at his work and try desperately to delve into the deeper meaning. I mean, she has a fork on her head! I don’t think she’s meant to be studied so much as enjoyed.

So, enjoy our “Miss Chicago.” She’s a big presence in this tiny plaza. She looks out over the city from her private alcove while intellectuals analyze her fertility goddess shape and debate over whether she’s a statement about femininity. I think she’s cool looking and most of her creation costs came from private donations, unlike other city commissioned sculptures. I enjoy living in a city where people care enough about art to pay for something this large and quasi-comical and then embrace it.

By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points