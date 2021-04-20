Mingei International Museum
Plaza de Panama, Balboa Park, 1439 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
| +1 619-239-0003
Photo courtesy of Mingei International Museum
Mingei International MuseumDevoted to folk art from around the world, the Mingei International Museum is home to some of San Diego’s most intriguing works. Depending on when you visit, you might see an exhibition on Indonesian shadow puppets made from water buffalo hide, or pre-Columbian art from the museum’s permanent collection. After you’re done looking around, head to the Collector’s Gallery, which outdoes typical museum gift shops with its assemblage of ethical items from local and international artisans. Shop for jewelry, ponchos, and woven baskets, then get your caffeine fix at Café Mingei, which serves coffee from one of San Diego’s best roasters, the WestBean.
almost 7 years ago
Museum featuring beautiful folk art from around the world.
The Mingei is one of my favorite museums in Balboa Park. Featured here are exhibitions that show the skill and craftsmanship of folk artists from around the world. Their gift shop is amazing and filled with gorgeous items and books about the items on display.
When you go to Balboa Park, the Mingei should be on your list.
