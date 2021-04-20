Where are you going?
Miles City Bucking Horse Sale

511 Pleasant St, Miles City, MT 59301, USA
Website
| +1 406-874-2825
Buck Up in Miles City

Miles City is usually a nice, quiet place - a quaint eastern Montana town, known for its laid-back pace, outdoor access, and Western graces. But when the Bucking Horse Sale rides into town, things can get a little hectic. Just ask the poor cowboys pictured here what they think of the pace of Miles City.

2016 will mark the 66th edition of the famed Bucking Horse Sale, so put a note in your calendar now, shine up your cowboy boots and poke around in your closet for that dusty wide-brimmed hat of yours - there's a rodeo, horse races, dances, cowboy concerts, and more to see to.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

Flash Parker
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Ride High in the Saddle

The Miles City Bucking Horse Sale in Eastern Montana turns this tiny little town into a bonafied Western giant, with horse races, rodeos, concerts, dances, and more.

The star of the annual event is of course the rodeo, where many of North America's best athletes come together to test their mettle in the saddle - some lasting a little longer than others.

The 64th Annual Miles City Bucking Horse Sale takes place May 15-18, 2014.

