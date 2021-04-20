Miles City Bucking Horse Sale
Buck Up in Miles CityMiles City is usually a nice, quiet place - a quaint eastern Montana town, known for its laid-back pace, outdoor access, and Western graces. But when the Bucking Horse Sale rides into town, things can get a little hectic. Just ask the poor cowboys pictured here what they think of the pace of Miles City.
2016 will mark the 66th edition of the famed Bucking Horse Sale, so put a note in your calendar now, shine up your cowboy boots and poke around in your closet for that dusty wide-brimmed hat of yours - there's a rodeo, horse races, dances, cowboy concerts, and more to see to.
Ride High in the Saddle
The Miles City Bucking Horse Sale in Eastern Montana turns this tiny little town into a bonafied Western giant, with horse races, rodeos, concerts, dances, and more.
The star of the annual event is of course the rodeo, where many of North America's best athletes come together to test their mettle in the saddle - some lasting a little longer than others.
The 64th Annual Miles City Bucking Horse Sale takes place May 15-18, 2014.
