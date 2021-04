Miles City Bucking Horse Sale

Buck Up in Miles City

Miles City is usually a nice, quiet place - a quaint eastern Montana town, known for its laid-back pace, outdoor access, and Western graces. But when the Bucking Horse Sale rides into town, things can get a little hectic. Just ask the poor cowboys pictured here what they think of the pace of Miles City.2016 will mark the 66th edition of the famed Bucking Horse Sale, so put a note in your calendar now, shine up your cowboy boots and poke around in your closet for that dusty wide-brimmed hat of yours - there's a rodeo, horse races, dances, cowboy concerts, and more to see to.