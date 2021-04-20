Meadows Canyon Trail Meadows Canyon Trail

Artistic and Sunset Inspiration in Tilden Park This isn't the first time I've seen this, but it was the first time I had my phone on me while I was hiking up Meadows Canyon Trail. Not only is this spot one of my favorite places for a sunset in the East Bay, it's apparently also a great spot to journal, paint and dream.



If you head in to Tilden Regional Park, I'd suggest you park at the Loan Oak Trailhead. From there, you'll head left up the Meadows Canyon trail. Once you've gone 1.43 miles you'll hit the Curran Trail and you'll want to make a left to be able to head up into the Inspiration Point parking lot, so that you can see the view from the far side. Then, return the way you came and head south on the Curran Trail. You'll quickly descend to the intersection where you can take a right on the Wildcat Gorge Trail that will lead you all the way back to the same place you parked your vehicle. The entire time you're on the Wildcat Gorge Trail, you're in the shade of the trees and following the stream. Roundtrip, the hike is only about 4 miles.



Welcome to the East Bay, a place that Monet would have loved to paint, after all that time in Giverny, France.