McNay Art Museum 6000 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209, USA

Sun 12pm - 5pm Wed, Fri 10am - 6pm Thur 10am - 9pm Sat 10am - 5pm

McNay Art Museum Located in the former Spanish Colonial Revival home of art collector Marion McNay, this museum opened its doors in 1954 as the first for modern art in San Antonio and has been drawing crowds ever since with its diverse, interesting collection. The house—which has undergone several additions—and its surrounding grounds make for a beautiful visit, even before you lay eyes on the growing collection of more than 20,000 works, including medieval and Renaissance art, European and American paintings, and modern sculptures. When you’re done touring the galleries, you can also visit the on-site Tobin Collection of Theatre Arts.