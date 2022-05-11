McNay Art Museum
6000 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209, USA
| +1 210-824-5368
Photo courtesy of McNay Art Museum
More info
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Wed, Fri 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 9pm
Sat 10am - 5pm
McNay Art MuseumLocated in the former Spanish Colonial Revival home of art collector Marion McNay, this museum opened its doors in 1954 as the first for modern art in San Antonio and has been drawing crowds ever since with its diverse, interesting collection. The house—which has undergone several additions—and its surrounding grounds make for a beautiful visit, even before you lay eyes on the growing collection of more than 20,000 works, including medieval and Renaissance art, European and American paintings, and modern sculptures. When you’re done touring the galleries, you can also visit the on-site Tobin Collection of Theatre Arts.
Texas' First Modern Art Museum
When oil heiress Marion Koogler McNay died in 1950, she willed her San Antonio home and some 700 works of art to become the first modern art museum in Texas. The collection has expanded in the 50-odd years since the museum first opened, and galleries of medieval art, 19th-century paintings, and Southwestern prints now fill the halls. However, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style home remains its own attraction. Pack a light picnic to take full advantage of its spacious courtyard during your visit.