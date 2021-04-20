Where are you going?
May Day Cafe

3440 Bloomington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407, USA
Website
| +1 612-729-5627
The Powderhorn Gathering Spot Minneapolis Minnesota United States

More info

Sun 7:30am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 6pm
Sat 7am - 6pm

The Powderhorn Gathering Spot

The Powderhorn Park neighborhood in South Minneapolis has a flavor all its own. It's creative (without being pretentious), diverse and, well, it's pretty granola. (A recent map of Minneapolis' neighborhoods labeled it "real hippies" as opposed to "sell-out hippies" in another area.) Powderhorn has a penchant for quirky festivals, but none is more famous than its annual May Day Parade, spearheaded by the In The Heart Of The Beast Theater, which features hordes of drummers, dancers, political activists and giant papier-mâché puppets moving en masse down Bloomington Ave. to Powderhorn Park itself. Though the May Day Cafe isn't associated directly with the festival, it captures the ethos of the neighborhood equally well. Expect homemade and healthy treats (pastries, quiches, sandwiches, burritos and, yes, granola) and a plentiful supply of ways to drink your coffee, from a basic medium roast to Vietnamese iced coffee. It's mostly populated by people who live within walking or biking distance, and it's the kind of place where strangers strike up a conversation with you and neighbors pitch in to help with each other's kids. If you want a true slice of neighborhood life in Minneapolis, it's a great place to go.
By Gina Czupka , AFAR Local Expert

