Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Maritime Hotel

363 W 16th St, New York, NY 10011, USA
Website
| +1 212-242-4300
Maritime Hotel New York New York United States
Wine o'clock spot New York New York United States
Maritime Hotel New York New York United States
Wine o'clock spot New York New York United States
Check Availability >

Maritime Hotel

Located in the Chelsea neighborhood of NYC, this 126-room hotel is decked out in nautical decor, seen through the five foot port windows and the custom woodwork throughout the property.
By Nicoletta Richardson , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

Anna Su
over 6 years ago

Wine o'clock spot

Once your done shopping Chelsea or strolling the Highline this is a great spot to recharge and refuel. Consistently great service and menu with light Italian bites and a great Rose!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points