Maritime Hotel
363 W 16th St, New York, NY 10011, USA
| +1 212-242-4300
Maritime HotelLocated in the Chelsea neighborhood of NYC, this 126-room hotel is decked out in nautical decor, seen through the five foot port windows and the custom woodwork throughout the property.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Wine o'clock spot
Once your done shopping Chelsea or strolling the Highline this is a great spot to recharge and refuel. Consistently great service and menu with light Italian bites and a great Rose!