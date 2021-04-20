Mala Ocean Tavern
1307 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
| +1 808-667-9394
Photo courtesy of Mala Ocean Tavern
Sun - Sat 9am - 12am
Mala Ocean TavernA pioneer of the Hawaii Regional Cuisine movement, chef Mark Ellman showcases his thoughtful approach to cooking at Mala Ocean Tavern, a harbor-front eatery with dramatic sunset views. Come here for well-executed fusion fare like ahi bruschetta, whole wok-fried Hawaiian fish, and a vegan mushroom Bolognese pasta with local shiitakes, as well as signature cocktails like the Spa Day (cucumber, vodka, fresh watermelon juice) and the LBC (gin, passion fruit, basil simple syrup, fresh lime, and soda). Party animals will be happy to learn that the restaurant also offers a late happy hour each evening from 10 p.m. to midnight, plus live music and DJs spinning vinyl on Friday nights.
Foodfest on Front
This harbor-front eatery is part of Mark Elman's restaurant portfolio on Maui and it's a delight. The outdoor tables provides some of the most dramatic sunset views in the islands. It's a busy scene with a laid-back vibe, firmly planted on a foundation of freshly squeezed cocktail specialties, not to be ignored. Try the Kama'aina Mai Tai or the Mala Rita to get the party started. The starters should include the seared ahi bruschetta with a side of the stir-fried Brussels sprouts. Don't forget the frites! On to the salads where the Surfing Goat Cheese is a local favorite you'll find in the Beet salad. For the main, check the fish specials. The Balinese stir fry with a fresh fish capitalizes on island grown goodness. You can also go real casual and order off the bar menu with options like the mac and cheese, ahi burger, steamers and fish sandwich. The frites are worth a spin with any order. There is a dessert waiting in the wings to extend your sunset culinary cruise - the Caramel Miranda. A house specialty, this kind of healthy mix of chocolate, caramel, grilled island fruits on a pile of vanilla macadamia nut ice cream will send you sailing into the warm Lahaina night.