Mala Ocean Tavern

This harbor-front eatery is part of Mark Elman's restaurant portfolio on Maui and it's a delight. The outdoor tables provides some of the most dramatic sunset views in the islands. It's a busy scene with a laid-back vibe, firmly planted on a foundation of freshly squeezed cocktail specialties, not to be ignored. Try the Kama'aina Mai Tai or the Mala Rita to get the party started. The starters should include the seared ahi bruschetta with a side of the stir-fried Brussels sprouts. Don't forget the frites! On to the salads where the Surfing Goat Cheese is a local favorite you'll find in the Beet salad. For the main, check the fish specials. The Balinese stir fry with a fresh fish capitalizes on island grown goodness. You can also go real casual and order off the bar menu with options like the mac and cheese, ahi burger, steamers and fish sandwich. The frites are worth a spin with any order. There is a dessert waiting in the wings to extend your sunset culinary cruise - the Caramel Miranda. A house specialty, this kind of healthy mix of chocolate, caramel, grilled island fruits on a pile of vanilla macadamia nut ice cream will send you sailing into the warm Lahaina night.