Lost Valley Ranch
29555 Goose Creek Rd
| +1 303-647-2311
Lost Valley Ranch lives up to its name, but only 70 miles from DenverThe nine-mile dirt road through Pike's Peak National Forest is a properly isolated, remote, and grand driveway to Lost Valley Ranch, one of the few guest ranches in Colorado that is so close to Denver. (It is only about two hours by car from Denver International Airport, and a short drive from any other front range city.) The drive leads you through the still-recovering burn area of the 2002 Hayman Fire, then dips down into a green oasis, in a cozy corner of the Goose Creek drainage.
Lost Valley is a traditional, medium-size ranch with plenty of history and a robust kids and teens program in the summer. It's all about horseback riding in the morning and afternoon, a lazy schedule punctuated by the dining room bell and yelps of happy children and ranch dogs playing in front of the main lodge.
Lost Valley Ranch books week-long, all-inclusive packages throughout the summer season; shorter stays are available in spring and fall. Rates begin at $3,020 per adult, and cheaper for children (how much cheaper depends on age), and include meals, lodging, horseback riding, evening entertainment, and children’s programming (Trap shooting, town purchases and massage therapy are extra).
over 4 years ago
LVL
This is the best family vacation bar none! An opportunity like this comes along once in a lifetime, discover this now.