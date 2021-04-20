Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lone Pine Hotel

97, Jalan Batu Ferringhi, 11100 Batu Ferringhi, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia
Website
| +60 4-886 8686
Blue in Green Batu Ferringhi Malaysia

More info

Sun - Sat 1am - 12pm

Blue in Green

Serene. That's how I would describe the pool at the Lone Pine Hotel in Penang, Malaysia. This lovely boutique hotel is one of the oldest hotels in Penang, established in 1948. Recent renovations have made it into a charming 'modern classic' beach getaway.

It's under the management of the exclusive E and O Hotel. So you can expect beautiful rooms and good service, but at a more affordable price.
By Azul Adnan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30