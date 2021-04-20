Lone Pine Hotel
97, Jalan Batu Ferringhi, 11100 Batu Ferringhi, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia
| +60 4-886 8686
Sun - Sat 1am - 12pm
Blue in GreenSerene. That's how I would describe the pool at the Lone Pine Hotel in Penang, Malaysia. This lovely boutique hotel is one of the oldest hotels in Penang, established in 1948. Recent renovations have made it into a charming 'modern classic' beach getaway.
It's under the management of the exclusive E and O Hotel. So you can expect beautiful rooms and good service, but at a more affordable price.