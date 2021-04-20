London Bridge, Lake Havasu City
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403, USA
Arizona's second-most-visited attraction: London BridgeAfter the Grand Canyon, Arizona's second-biggest sightseeing destination is...London Bridge. And unlike many 'world landmarks' from up the road in Las Vegas, this is actual Old World stonework, meticulously de-constructed, transported, and re-constructed over the waters of a dammed section of the Colorado River.
To be honest, I wouldn't call this a 'destination,' but if you happen to be passing through the area on a road-trip, or if you're a die-hard anglophile driving through the Desert Southwest, then this curiosity is worth a stop.
This early 19th-century bridge began sinking in the early 20th-century as automobile traffic (for which the bridge hadn't been designed) increased over the Thames, and so in the 1960's the bridge was literally put up for sale. Arizona entrepreneur Robert P. McCulloch paid about two and a half million dollars for it, had it meticulously disassembled, shipped to California via the Panama Canal, and then trucked across to this spot on the the eastern banks of the Colorado River, a few hours south of Las Vegas. By 1971, the work was finished, and now you can kayak or jet-ski under these curious but venerable arches.
(Note--Lake Havasu City has become a wildly popular college-crowd spring-break destination...and summers are brutally hot.)